Menu
Account
Sign In
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Taurus

2015 Ford Taurus

SEL Heated Leather Sun Roof Bluetooth Backup Cam SYNC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Taurus

SEL Heated Leather Sun Roof Bluetooth Backup Cam SYNC

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

519-715-9708

  1. 5318228
  2. 5318228
  3. 5318228
  4. 5318228
  5. 5318228
  6. 5318228
  7. 5318228
  8. 5318228
  9. 5318228
  10. 5318228
  11. 5318228
  12. 5318228
  13. 5318228
  14. 5318228
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,303KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5318228
  • Stock #: B0029
  • VIN: 1FAHP2E83FG144673
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Ford Taurus SEL, 4dr Front wheel drive, 3.5L-V6, 20-inch alloy wheels, Sun Roof, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Heated leather, Microsoft SYNC connectivity, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity with voice recognition, Cruise control, Rearview camera, Navigation, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are no problem, so call us immediately Belle River (519) 715-9708 or Leamington (519) 398-9844. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at the Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River and Leamington locations. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2019 Chrysler 300 S ...
 52,577 KM
$25,299 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 69,710 KM
$13,299 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 21,994 KM
$21,699 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory