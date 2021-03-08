Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

178,318 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 SLE|HTD SEATS|CRUISE|BLUETOOTH

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 SLE|HTD SEATS|CRUISE|BLUETOOTH

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658976
  • Stock #: S6883A
  • VIN: 2GKALREK5F6271750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, USB connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, cruise control, and much more.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 GMC Terrain SLE was a local trade that is in excellent condition for a 2015. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

