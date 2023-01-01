Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

174,143 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

174,143KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H73FH112906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-XXXX

519-728-1844

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2015 Honda CR-V