$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Honda CR-V
EX
2015 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
174,143KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRM4H73FH112906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,143 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
2015 Honda CR-V EX 174,143 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab 4WD 275,835 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 LX 146,153 KM $14,700 + tax & lic
Email Belle River Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Call Dealer
519-728-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2015 Honda CR-V