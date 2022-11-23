Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

183,774 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Limited 4WD

Location

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

183,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9369604
  • Stock #: 7206
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS8FW685272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather

Panoramic roof

Navigation

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

