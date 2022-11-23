$18,500+ tax & licensing
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
183,774KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9369604
- Stock #: 7206
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS8FW685272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather
Panoramic roof
Navigation
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels


Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6