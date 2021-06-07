Menu
2015 Lexus RX 350

123,894 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign RX350|AWD|NAVIGATION|HTD & COOLED SEATS|SUNROOF

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign RX350|AWD|NAVIGATION|HTD & COOLED SEATS|SUNROOF

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7255928
  Stock #: S10661B
  VIN: 2T2BK1BA9FC291154

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Interior Colour Beige
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # S10661B
  Mileage 123,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, AWD, heated and cooled front seats, memory seats, reverse camera, sunroof, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2015 Lexus RX 350 was a local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

