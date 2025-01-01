Menu
<div>Turbo Diesel</div><br /><div>Leather</div><br /><div>Safetied</div>

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

184,067 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab 4WD

12534493

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,067KM
VIN 1GCPTCE10G1315300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Turbo Diesel
Leather
Safetied

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2016 Chevrolet Colorado