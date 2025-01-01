$21,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew Cab 4WD
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,067KM
VIN 1GCPTCE10G1315300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Turbo Diesel
Leather
Safetied
Leather
Safetied
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2016 Chevrolet Colorado