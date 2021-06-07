Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

106,995 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ|AWD|LEATHER|NAV|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|REMOTE START

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ|AWD|LEATHER|NAV|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7256927
  • Stock #: S7021A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE33G6321259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated seats, navigation, sunroof, remote start, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, collision alert, cruise control, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

