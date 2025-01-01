Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

182,389 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 4WD

12770261

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,389KM
VIN 1GCVKPECXGZ191556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-728-1844

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500