$17,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Double Cab 4WD
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Double Cab 4WD
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,389KM
VIN 1GCVKPECXGZ191556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,389 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500