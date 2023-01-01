Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

182,389 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 9971567
  2. 9971567
  3. 9971567
  4. 9971567
  5. 9971567
  6. 9971567
  7. 9971567
  8. 9971567
  9. 9971567
  10. 9971567
  11. 9971567
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9971567
  • Stock #: 7247
  • VIN: 1GCVKPECXGZ191556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 317,003 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 107,112 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 124,510 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory