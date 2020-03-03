Menu
2016 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SEL|Hybrid|Leather|HTD seats|Navi|One owner|

2016 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SEL|Hybrid|Leather|HTD seats|Navi|One owner|

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,088KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4810368
  • Stock #: S6603B
  • VIN: 1FADP5BU1GL116056
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather, heated front seats, navigation, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, hybrid powertrain capable of 5.6L/100KM, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Ford C-Max SEL was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available. This C-Max qualifies for FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED. CPO vehicles have interest rates that start at 2.9% for 24 months, come with a 12 month, 20,000km Ford PremiumCare warranty and much more! Ask us for details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

