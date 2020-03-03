Menu
2016 Ford Escape

SE PENDING SALE

2016 Ford Escape

SE PENDING SALE

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$18,947

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,169KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4810350
  • Stock #: S6558A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G99GUC31519
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather, heated front seats, navigation, heated mirrors, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, powerful and efficient 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, 4 wheel drive, power liftgate, chrome package, convenience package, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2016 Ford Escape SE is a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available. This Escape qualifies for FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED. CPO vehicles have interest rates that start at 1.9% for 24 months, come with a 12 month, 20,000km Ford PremiumCare warranty and much more! Ask us for details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

