2016 Ford Escape

47,738 KM

$17,858

+ tax & licensing
$17,858

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE|HEATED SEATS|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

2016 Ford Escape

SE|HEATED SEATS|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$17,858

+ taxes & licensing

47,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7705726
  Stock #: S10754
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX9GUA41293

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,738 KM

Heated front seats, Bluetooth phone connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2016 Ford Escape SE was a local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

