414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
+ taxes & licensing
Leather, navigation, dual panel moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, trailer tow package, 3.5L EcoBoost engine, 4WD, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, blind spot monitoring system, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2016 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD is a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible and extended warranty options are available.
