2016 Ford Explorer

Listing ID: 7363214

7363214 Stock #: S7023A

S7023A VIN: 1FM5K7DH9GGA64804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,797 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Interior Compass Additional Features Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic

