2016 Ford Explorer

73,797 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|6 PASSENGER

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|6 PASSENGER

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7363214
  • Stock #: S7023A
  • VIN: 1FM5K7DH9GGA64804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather seats, navigation, 2nd row captain chairs, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, heated mirrors, cruise control, power liftgate, aftermarket trailer hitch, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2016 Ford Explorer XLT was a local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

