2016 Ford Explorer

130,967 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|NAV|

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|NAV|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

130,967KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8654194
  • Stock #: S10903
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH3GGA53822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # S10903
  • Mileage 130,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, leather, twin panel moonroof, heated front seats, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

