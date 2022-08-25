Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

66,962 KM

Details Description Features

$29,506

+ tax & licensing
$29,506

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|NAV|REVERSE CAM|LOW KMS|

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|NAV|REVERSE CAM|LOW KMS|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$29,506

+ taxes & licensing

66,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9000211
  Stock #: S28900A
  VIN: 1FM5K8D82GGA65234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated front seats, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, chrome appearance package, low KMS, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2016 Ford Explorer XLT was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

