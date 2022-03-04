$35,656 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 7 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8531663

8531663 Stock #: S7303A

S7303A VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC22815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,721 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Tow Package Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

