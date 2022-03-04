Menu
2016 Ford F-150

61,721 KM

Details

$35,656

+ tax & licensing
$35,656

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT XTR|4X4|5.0L|TOW PACKAGE|CRUISE|REAR CAMERA

2016 Ford F-150

XLT XTR|4X4|5.0L|TOW PACKAGE|CRUISE|REAR CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$35,656

+ taxes & licensing

61,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8531663
  Stock #: S7303A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF4GFC22815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,721 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR package, 5.0L V8, power drivers seat, tailgate step, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, trailer tow package, 4X4, engine block heater, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR Package was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tow Package
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

