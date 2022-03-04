Menu
2016 Ford Focus

66,313 KM

Details Description Features

$24,475

+ tax & licensing
$24,475

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

ST ST|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|SONY STEREO

2016 Ford Focus

ST ST|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|SONY STEREO

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$24,475

+ taxes & licensing

66,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526485
  • Stock #: S10885
  • VIN: 1FADP3L94GL235881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded Sony Audio, heated mirrors, reverse camera, cruise control, ambient lighting, Bluetooth phone connectivity, USB phone connectivity, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2016 Ford Focus ST is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
Premium Audio

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

