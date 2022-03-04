2016 Ford Focus

$24,475 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8526485

8526485 Stock #: S10885

S10885 VIN: 1FADP3L94GL235881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,313 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.