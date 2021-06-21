Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

92,442 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE|NAVIGATION|REMOTE START|CRUISE CONTROL|REVERSE CAMERA

2016 Ford Fusion

SE|NAVIGATION|REMOTE START|CRUISE CONTROL|REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7454219
  Stock #: S6937B
  VIN: 3FA6P0HD0GR362603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2016 Ford Fusion SE was a local trade that is in great condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

