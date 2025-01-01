Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

172,173 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD

12950849

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,173KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS7GW365137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7404
  • Mileage 172,173 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-728-XXXX

519-728-1844

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2016 Jeep Cherokee