$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,173KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS7GW365137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7404
- Mileage 172,173 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 9,339 KM $179,800 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 68,385 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 133,518 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Belle River Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-728-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2016 Jeep Cherokee