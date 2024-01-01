$17,900+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2016 RAM 1500
SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
266,101KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT9GS206595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
2016 RAM 1500