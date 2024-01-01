Menu
2016 RAM 1500

266,101 KM

$17,900

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$17,900

Used
266,101KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT9GS206595

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 266,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2016 RAM 1500