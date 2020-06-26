Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD Heated Leather Moon Roof CarPlay Backup Cam

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

519-715-9708

  • 159,117KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5318222
  • Stock #: B0023
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX9GW604028
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline, 4Motion, 4dr All wheel drive (AWD), 2.0L-4 cyl, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Panoramic Sun Roof, Heated leather front seats, Keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity with voice recognition, Cruise control, Memory seats, Rearview camera, Climate SYNC, AM/FM/CD player with Fender sound system, Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Mirrorlink connectivity, Cargo Cover, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are no problem, so call us immediately Belle River (519) 715-9708 or Leamington (519) 398-9844. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at the Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River and Leamington locations. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

