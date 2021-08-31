Menu
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

21,501 KM

Details Description Features

$30,236

+ tax & licensing
$30,236

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso LUSSO|CONVERTIBLE|NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso LUSSO|CONVERTIBLE|NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$30,236

+ taxes & licensing

21,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7608097
  Stock #: S10725R
  VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0127032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # S10725R
  • Mileage 21,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Convertible, navigation, heated seats, push button start, backup camera, cruise control, touring suspension and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

