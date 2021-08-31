2017 Fiat 124 Spider...

$30,236 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7608097

7608097 Stock #: S10725R

S10725R VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0127032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # S10725R

Mileage 21,501 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.