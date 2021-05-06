Menu
2017 Ford Escape

31,338 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
SE|HEATED SEATS|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,338KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7055552
  Stock #: S6960A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GDXHUD30769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, Bluetooth phone connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford Escape SE was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory powertrain remains until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available... This Escape is eligible for Ford's Certified Pre-Owned Program with rates starting as low at 1.9%. Call for details about the CPO Program.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

