2017 Ford Escape

79,545 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE|4WD|NAVIGATION|HEATED SEATS|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

2017 Ford Escape

SE|4WD|NAVIGATION|HEATED SEATS|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7474317
  Stock #: S27410A
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD2HUB33079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, navigation, 4WD, power drivers seat, power liftgate, Bluetooth phone connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. Engine replaced under factory warranty. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory powertrain remains until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available...
This Escape is eligible for Ford's Certified Pre-Owned Program with rates starting as low at 1.9%. Call for details about the CPO Program.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

