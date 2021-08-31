Menu
2017 Ford Escape

94,635 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE|FWD|NAV|BLUETOOTH|CRUISE CONTROL|

2017 Ford Escape

SE|FWD|NAV|BLUETOOTH|CRUISE CONTROL|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7792995
  Stock #: S7076B
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD0HUA84881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated front seats, reverse camera, cruise control, front wheel drive, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

