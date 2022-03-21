$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
70,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8711924
- Stock #: S28629A
- VIN: 1FMCU0J97HUE77426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
