$18,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,270KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP9HFA02223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7403A
- Mileage 213,270 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Double Cab 4WD 174,878 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 68,980 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 172,173 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Email Belle River Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-728-XXXX(click to show)
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2017 Ford F-150