2017 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4|3.5L|Leather|HTD&Cooled seats|Navi|Remo

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$40,398

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,674KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4810353
  • Stock #: S6597A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3HFB83922
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, trailer tow package, tailgate step, power deployable running boards, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat was a local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

