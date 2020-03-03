414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
Leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, trailer tow package, tailgate step, power deployable running boards, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat was a local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.
