Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

110,044 KM

Details Description Features

$33,841

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,841

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT|4X4|5.0L|TOW PACKAGE|CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT|4X4|5.0L|TOW PACKAGE|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7519197
  2. 7519197
  3. 7519197
  4. 7519197
  5. 7519197
  6. 7519197
  7. 7519197
  8. 7519197
  9. 7519197
  10. 7519197
  11. 7519197
  12. 7519197
  13. 7519197
  14. 7519197
  15. 7519197
  16. 7519197
  17. 7519197
  18. 7519197
  19. 7519197
  20. 7519197
  21. 7519197
  22. 7519197
  23. 7519197
  24. 7519197
  25. 7519197
  26. 7519197
  27. 7519197
  28. 7519197
Contact Seller

$33,841

+ taxes & licensing

110,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7519197
  • Stock #: S7051A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF1HFB71114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, trailer tow package, 4X4, engine block heater, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford F-150 XLT was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2015 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 120,205 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 54,301 KM
$14,499 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 79,353 KM
$42,468 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory