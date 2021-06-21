Menu
2017 Ford Focus

102,092 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE|HEATED SEATS|HEATED STEERING WHEEL|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

2017 Ford Focus

SE|HEATED SEATS|HEATED STEERING WHEEL|BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7486014
  Stock #: S9609A
  VIN: 1FADP3FE5HL265806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, SE ecoboost appearance package, reverse camera, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, USB phone connectivity, alloy wheels, engine replaced under factory warranty, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford Focus SE was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

