2017 Ford Focus

65,067 KM

$18,507

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

SEL NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | HTD STEERING | REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

65,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8963779
  • Stock #: S28719A
  • VIN: 1FADP3M26HL200570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, sunroof, heated front seats, cruise control, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford Focus SEL was a local trade that is in excellent condition and it comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Buy From Home Available

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

