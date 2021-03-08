Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

38,762 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

Platinum PLATINUM|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF

2017 Ford Fusion

Platinum PLATINUM|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686168
  • Stock #: S10618
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D95HR327302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated and air conditioned front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, dual-zone climate control, remote start, cruise control, ambient lighting, lane keeping system, blind spot minitoring, upgraded Sony audio, rain sensing wipers, Platinum Package, engine block heater, upgraded 19inch polished aluminum wheels, and much more!
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford Fusion Platinum was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
This Fusion qualifies for FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED. This 2017 Fusion qualifies for an interest rate of 2.9% up to 60 months, come with a 12 month, 20,000km Ford PremiumCare warranty and much more! Ask us for details about the FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNDED program. OAC

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

