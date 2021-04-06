Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

13,265 KM

Details

$40,697

+ tax & licensing
$40,697

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

GT|5.0L|NAV|HEATED & COOLED SEATS|BLACK APP PCK

2017 Ford Mustang

GT|5.0L|NAV|HEATED & COOLED SEATS|BLACK APP PCK

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$40,697

+ taxes & licensing

13,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6872889
  • Stock #: S6949A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF1H5315124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # S6949A
  • Mileage 13,265 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L, black appearance package, leather, navigation, heated and cooled front seats, memory seat, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Ford Mustang GT was a one owner local trade with low kms that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Navigation System

