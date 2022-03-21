Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

19,243 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8674526
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5315133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2016 Ford Fusion Tit...
 168,230 KM
$19,113 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 79,631 KM
$46,929 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer X...
 130,967 KM
$24,644 + tax & lic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

