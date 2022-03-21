$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
19,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8674526
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5315133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 19,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5