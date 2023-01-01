2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$23,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 7 , 0 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9961211

9961211 Stock #: 7232

7232 VIN: 3GTU2MEC3HG398690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 317,003 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.