2017 Land Rover Discovery

$35,667 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 6 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8492142

8492142 Stock #: S10884R

S10884R VIN: SALCR2BG4HH634748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S10884R

Mileage 46,645 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.