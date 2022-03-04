Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery

46,645 KM

Details Description Features

$35,667

+ tax & licensing
$35,667

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE SPORT|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CRUISE

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE SPORT|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$35,667

+ taxes & licensing

46,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8492142
  Stock #: S10884R
  VIN: SALCR2BG4HH634748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10884R
  • Mileage 46,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Power liftgate, heated leather seats, remote push button start sunroof, remote start, cruise control, rear camera, bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and many more options. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report
. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

