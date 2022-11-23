Menu
2017 RAM 2500

112,348 KM

Details Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2017 RAM 2500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,348KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9398689
  Stock #: 7213
  VIN: 3C6UR5CL9HG628504

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 112,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

