$54,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2017 RAM 2500
2017 RAM 2500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
112,348KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9398689
- Stock #: 7213
- VIN: 3C6UR5CL9HG628504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,348 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6