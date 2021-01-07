Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

88,850 KM

$13,965

+ tax & licensing
$13,965

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Wolfsburg Edition|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|BACKUP CAM

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Wolfsburg Edition|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|BACKUP CAM

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$13,965

+ taxes & licensing

88,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6532947
  Stock #: S27086B
  VIN: 3VWDB7AJ6HM360231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,850 KM

Vehicle Description

heated seats, reverse camera, cruise control, sunroof, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition is a local trade in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory powertrain warranty remains until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

