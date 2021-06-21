Menu
2018 Ford Edge

71,149 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium TITANIUM|AWD|HTD & COOLED SEATS|NAV|SUNROOF|HEATED REAR SEATS

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium TITANIUM|AWD|HTD & COOLED SEATS|NAV|SUNROOF|HEATED REAR SEATS

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7363208
  Stock #: S6952A
  VIN: 2FMPK4K90JBC29009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, remote start, heated seats, cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, panoramic moonroof, adaptive cruise control with collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rain sensing wipers, split view front camera, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, upgraded Sony stereo, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD was a local trade that is in good condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Compass
Block Heater
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

