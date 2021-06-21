2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 1 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7363208

7363208 Stock #: S6952A

S6952A VIN: 2FMPK4K90JBC29009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,149 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Interior Compass Mechanical Block Heater Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic

