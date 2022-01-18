Menu
2018 Ford Edge

33,690 KM

$35,674

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Titanium ARRIVING SOON

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

33,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8149099
  • Stock #: S10815R
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K93JBB80727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, remote start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic moonroof, ambient lighting, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, upgraded Sony stereo, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

