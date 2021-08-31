Menu
2018 Ford Escape

72,885 KM

$24,912

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
SEL AWD|HTD SEATS|CRUISE|POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

72,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8058619
  • Stock #: S10797R
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H92JUD52222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated front seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, heated mirrors, power liftgate bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD is in good condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

