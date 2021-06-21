2018 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7346228

7346228 Stock #: S7016A

S7016A VIN: 1FM5K8FH5JGB49696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,231 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Block Heater Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System 4x4 Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.