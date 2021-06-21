Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

48,231 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited LIMITED|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|MOONROOF|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited LIMITED|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|MOONROOF|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7346228
  2. 7346228
  3. 7346228
  4. 7346228
  5. 7346228
  6. 7346228
  7. 7346228
  8. 7346228
  9. 7346228
  10. 7346228
  11. 7346228
  12. 7346228
  13. 7346228
  14. 7346228
  15. 7346228
  16. 7346228
  17. 7346228
  18. 7346228
  19. 7346228
  20. 7346228
  21. 7346228
  22. 7346228
  23. 7346228
  24. 7346228
  25. 7346228
  26. 7346228
  27. 7346228
  28. 7346228
  29. 7346228
  30. 7346228
  31. 7346228
  32. 7346228
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7346228
  • Stock #: S7016A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH5JGB49696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated and cooled front seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, twin panel panoramic vista roof, remote start, adaptive cruise control, lane depart and lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring system, 2nd row captains chairs with console, 2nd row heated seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2016 Jeep Compass Sp...
 65,897 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 35,944 KM
$46,175 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 44,949 KM
$52,546 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory