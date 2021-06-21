Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

37,837 KM

Details Description Features

$44,882

+ tax & licensing
$44,882

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum PLATINUM|4WDNAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START|SUNROOF

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum PLATINUM|4WDNAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START|SUNROOF

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$44,882

+ taxes & licensing

37,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7405379
  Stock #: S7001B
  VIN: 1FM5K8HT5JGB95563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated and cooled front seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, twin panel panoramic vista roof, remote start, ford co-pilot 360 assist+ with intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, blind spot monitory with cross traffic alert, 2nd row captains chairs with console, 2nd row heated seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2018 Ford Explorer Platinum was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

