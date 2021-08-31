Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

41,936 KM

Details Description Features

$36,948

+ tax & licensing
$36,948

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|TRAILER TOW|REMOTE START

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|TRAILER TOW|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$36,948

+ taxes & licensing

41,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7861455
  • Stock #: S7151A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D84JGB36439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather seats, navigation, heated front seats, twin panel moonroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, heated mirrors, cruise control, power liftgate, 20 inch wheels, 4-wheel drive, technology package, trailer tow package class III, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

