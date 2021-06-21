Menu
2018 Ford F-150

40,907 KM

Details Description Features

$44,353

+ tax & licensing
$44,353

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

Location

$44,353

+ taxes & licensing

40,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7492824
  • Stock #: S7049A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59JFD57478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 5.0L V8, heated seats, cruise control, power adjustable pedals, remote start, rear sliding window, Integrated trailer brake control, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 F-150 XTR 4X4 was a local trade that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

