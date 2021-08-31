Menu
2018 Ford F-150

113,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|REVERSE CAMERA|CRUISE CONTROL|BLUETOOTH|

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|REVERSE CAMERA|CRUISE CONTROL|BLUETOOTH|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7787124
  Stock #: S7129A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFD99403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,293 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT, 4X4, heated seats, cruise control, navigation, remote start, trailer tow package, rear view camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2018 F-150 XLT is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

