$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7787124

7787124 Stock #: S7129A

S7129A VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFD99403

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,293 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System 4x4 Power Gas Pedal GPS System 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.