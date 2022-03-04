Menu
2018 Ford F-150

100,006 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT|4X4|2.7L|TOW PACKAGE|CRUISE

2018 Ford F-150

XLT|4X4|2.7L|TOW PACKAGE|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8526482
  • Stock #: S7254A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP4JFC68089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, trailer tow package, 4X4, engine block heater, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT with was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

