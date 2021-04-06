Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

70,498 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport ALTITUDE|4X4|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|TOW PKG|CRUISE CONTROL

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport ALTITUDE|4X4|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|TOW PKG|CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6953648
  • Stock #: S10633A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX0JD593772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer tow package, reverse camera, UConnect system, leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 4X4, Selec-Terrain System, hill descent control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, air conditioning, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Cherokee Sport Altitude 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km, extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

