414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
Heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer tow package, reverse camera, UConnect system, leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 4X4, Selec-Terrain System, hill descent control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, air conditioning, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Cherokee Sport Altitude 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km, extended warranty options are available.
