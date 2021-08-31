Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

32,932 KM

$51,081

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

400 AWD|NAV|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF32932

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

32,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8013177
  • Stock #: S10793R
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB4JB145501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10793R
  • Mileage 32,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated seats, memory seats, sunroof, AWD, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4Matic is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 80,000km, powertrain until 110,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

